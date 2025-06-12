Raymond James lifts Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.70.

Ardelyx Inc stock has also gained 0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARDX stock has declined by -31.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.31% and lost -27.02% year-on date.

The market cap for ARDX stock reached $885.24 million, with 239.20 million shares outstanding and 231.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 5647637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock. On November 11, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.64% in the past year of trading.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ardelyx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.81 and a Current Ratio set at 4.12.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 25.95 million shares, which is approximately 11.0625%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 17.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$130.06 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$101.19 million in ARDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8216%.