QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR [QSG] Stock trading around $12.06 per share: What’s Next?

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: QSG] jumped around 2.82 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.06 at the close of the session, up 30.52%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, QSG reached a trading volume of 5825775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR [QSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSG shares is $7.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2023, representing the official price target for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.70, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on QSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

How has QSG stock performed recently?

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR [QSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.80. With this latest performance, QSG shares gained by 75.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 327.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 668.10% in the past year of trading.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR [QSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings analysis for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR [QSG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR go to 10.70%.

Insider trade positions for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR [QSG]

The top three institutional holders of QSG stocks are: GGV CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3.05 million shares, which is approximately 1.8982%. BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 98007.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.16 million in QSG stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $$48675.0 in QSG stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0183%.