Procter & Gamble Co [PG] is -3.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Procter & Gamble Co [NYSE: PG] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $162.11 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 5949259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Procter & Gamble Co [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $175.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Procter & Gamble Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $209, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

Procter & Gamble Co [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.96% in the past year of trading.

Procter & Gamble Co [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Procter & Gamble Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Procter & Gamble Co [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co go to 4.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Procter & Gamble Co [PG]

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225.97 million shares, which is approximately 9.5871%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 159.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26.24 billion in PG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$17.01 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3755%.