Paramount Global [PARA] gain 17.02% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.60%.

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock rose by 1.92%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.71. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.68 billion, with 633.00 million shares outstanding and 597.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 6807084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $11.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PARA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.92% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -4.81%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63.85 million shares, which is approximately 9.5733%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 58.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$603.07 million in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$389.36 million in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5931%.