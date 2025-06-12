Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] Revenue clocked in at $2.99 billion, up 41.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $28.66 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 6621127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $32.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp stock. On January 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAAS shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 25.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.16% in the past year of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pan American Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.93.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp go to 38.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]

The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 37.18 million shares, which is approximately 10.245%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$269.96 million in PAAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$240.96 million in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3402%.