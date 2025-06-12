Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK] gain 116.68% so far this year. What now?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [AMEX: NAK] closed the trading session at $1.26.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 116.68 percent and weekly performance of 5.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 155.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 8303353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAK shares is $1.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NAK stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 24.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 333.15% in the past year of trading.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd go to 24.33%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 32.07 million shares, which is approximately 5.9642%. HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 10.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.2 million in NAK stocks shares; and HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $$2.3 million in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 1.381%.