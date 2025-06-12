Northcoast lifts GE Aerospace [GE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GE Aerospace [NYSE: GE] gained 1.45% or 3.52 points to close at $245.52 with a heavy trading volume of 6913001 shares.

The daily chart for GE points out that the company has recorded 39.83% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, GE reached to a volume of 6913001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GE Aerospace [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $246.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for GE Aerospace shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for GE Aerospace stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Buy rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE Aerospace is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 59.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

GE Aerospace [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.63% in the past year of trading.

GE Aerospace [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GE Aerospace’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

GE Aerospace [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE Aerospace go to 17.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GE Aerospace [GE]

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89.33 million shares, which is approximately 8.203%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 79.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.68 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$10.76 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2125%.