New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] fell -78.84% so far this year. What now?

New Fortress Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NFE] gained 3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $3.20 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.49M shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 7267725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $35 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2024, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $7.60, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on NFE stock. On March 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NFE shares from 40 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

Trading performance analysis for NFE stock

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, NFE shares dropped by -53.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.25% in the past year of trading.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New Fortress Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Fortress Energy Inc go to -13.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]

The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 25.56 million shares, which is approximately 12.4639%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$391.19 million in NFE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$294.52 million in NFE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.534%.