NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV] Revenue clocked in at $2.66 million, down -81.51% YTD: What’s Next?

NanoVibronix Inc [NASDAQ: NAOV] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 47.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.20.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 99093942 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NanoVibronix Inc stands at 22.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.08%.

The market cap for NAOV stock reached $3.10 million, with 2.58 million shares outstanding and 2.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 99093942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAOV shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has NAOV stock performed recently?

NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, NAOV shares dropped by -70.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.35% in the past year of trading.

NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NanoVibronix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.47.

