Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $50

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NNE] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 12.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.25.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7549714 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc stands at 6.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for NNE stock reached $1.42 billion, with 37.26 million shares outstanding and 24.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, NNE reached a trading volume of 7549714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNE shares is $47.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc is set at 2.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

How has NNE stock performed recently?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.59. With this latest performance, NNE shares gained by 36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 407.41% in the past year of trading.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.20 and a Current Ratio set at 27.20.

Insider trade positions for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE]

The top three institutional holders of NNE stocks are: CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI with ownership of 86000.0 shares, which is approximately 0.3132%. SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 39461.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.92 million in NNE stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$0.72 million in NNE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1117%.