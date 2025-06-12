Mosaic Company [MOS] Revenue clocked in at $11.06 billion, up 40.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] gained 1.67% or 0.57 points to close at $34.65 with a heavy trading volume of 7542792 shares.

The daily chart for MOS points out that the company has recorded 35.46% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 7542792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $38.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $33, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mosaic Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 51.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.52% in the past year of trading.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mosaic Company go to 9.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mosaic Company [MOS]

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41.2 million shares, which is approximately 12.8255%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$817.4 million in MOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$414.04 million in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4603%.