Morgan Stanley lifts Gen Digital Inc [GEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.09.

The one-year GEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.51. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $31.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Gen Digital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on GEN stock. On June 07, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for GEN shares from 28 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.09% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc Fundamentals:

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

GEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 12.52%.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66.61 million shares, which is approximately 10.7261%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.35 billion in GEN stocks shares;