Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] Stock trading around $4.54 per share: What’s Next?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.54 at the close of the session, down -1.30%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 5898973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.28.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.46% in the past year of trading.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Medical Properties Trust Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92.15 million shares, which is approximately 15.3574%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$396.97 million in MPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$144.55 million in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4007%.