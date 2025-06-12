Market cap of Webull Corp [BULL] reaches 5.04B – now what?

Webull Corp [NASDAQ: BULL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%.

Over the last 12 months, BULL stock dropped by -1.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.04 billion, with 461.55 million shares outstanding and 148.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, BULL stock reached a trading volume of 6920489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Webull Corp [BULL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webull Corp is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BULL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BULL in the course of the last twelve months was 55950.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.02.

BULL Stock Performance Analysis:

Webull Corp [BULL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, BULL shares dropped by -22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.54% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Webull Corp Fundamentals:

Webull Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Webull Corp [BULL] Institutonal Ownership Details