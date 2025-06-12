Market cap of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] reaches 4.53B – now what?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [NASDAQ: DJT] loss -1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $20.52 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, DJT reached a trading volume of 5922523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1233.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

Trading performance analysis for DJT stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22. With this latest performance, DJT shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.98% in the past year of trading.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.41 and a Current Ratio set at 38.41.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]

The top three institutional holders of DJT stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 12.0 million shares, which is approximately 7.1974%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 3.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$119.01 million in DJT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$94.32 million in DJT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7273%.