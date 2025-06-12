Market cap of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [SHPH] reaches 2.46M – now what?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SHPH] closed the trading session at $0.22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.99 percent and weekly performance of 20.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, SHPH reached to a volume of 9356956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [SHPH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

SHPH stock trade performance evaluation

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [SHPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.89. With this latest performance, SHPH shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.99% in the past year of trading.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [SHPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.78 and a Current Ratio set at 2.78.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc [SHPH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SHPH stocks are: TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 42288.0 shares, which is approximately 0.2552%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 30823.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12297.0 in SHPH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$5000.0 in SHPH stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0769%.