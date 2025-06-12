Market cap of PTL Ltd [PTLE] reaches 3.51M – now what?

PTL Ltd [NASDAQ: PTLE] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.26.

PTL Ltd stock has also loss -37.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTLE stock has declined by -82.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.30% and lost -97.54% year-on date.

The market cap for PTLE stock reached $3.51 million, with 37.49 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, PTLE reached a trading volume of 4911721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PTL Ltd [PTLE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTL Ltd is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 121.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTLE in the course of the last twelve months was 87.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

PTLE stock trade performance evaluation

PTL Ltd [PTLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.67. With this latest performance, PTLE shares dropped by -81.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.30% over the last 6 months.

PTL Ltd [PTLE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PTL Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

PTL Ltd [PTLE]: Institutional Ownership