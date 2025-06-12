Market cap of ModivCare Inc [MODV] reaches 52.39M – now what?

ModivCare Inc [NASDAQ: MODV] jumped around 0.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.65 at the close of the session, up 11.96%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, MODV reached a trading volume of 7100331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ModivCare Inc [MODV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODV shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for ModivCare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2024, representing the official price target for ModivCare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $39, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MODV stock. On February 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MODV shares from 60 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ModivCare Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

How has MODV stock performed recently?

ModivCare Inc [MODV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.01. With this latest performance, MODV shares gained by 194.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.52% in the past year of trading.

ModivCare Inc [MODV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ModivCare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings analysis for ModivCare Inc [MODV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ModivCare Inc go to 18.36%.

Insider trade positions for ModivCare Inc [MODV]

The top three institutional holders of MODV stocks are: COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2.98 million shares, which is approximately 20.9802%. NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 1.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$43.76 million in MODV stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $$23.5 million in MODV stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3002%.