Market cap of Liquidia Corp [LQDA] reaches 1.21B – now what?

Liquidia Corp [NASDAQ: LQDA] loss -5.67% on the last trading session, reaching $14.13 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, LQDA reached a trading volume of 5299261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquidia Corp [LQDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $30.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Liquidia Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corp is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for LQDA stock

Liquidia Corp [LQDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.72. With this latest performance, LQDA shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.61% in the past year of trading.

Liquidia Corp [LQDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Liquidia Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liquidia Corp [LQDA]

The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: CALIGAN PARTNERS LP with ownership of 10.36 million shares, which is approximately 13.5551%. PATIENT SQUARE CAPITAL LP, holding 7.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$86.19 million in LQDA stocks shares; and PATIENT SQUARE CAPITAL LP, currently with $$50.89 million in LQDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5481%.