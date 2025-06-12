Market cap of Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR] reaches 9.26M – now what?

Interactive Strength Inc [NASDAQ: TRNR] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 14.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.92.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 52573080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Interactive Strength Inc stands at 9.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.76%.

The market cap for TRNR stock reached $9.26 million, with 0.04 million shares outstanding and 10.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, TRNR reached a trading volume of 52573080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRNR shares is $6000.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interactive Strength Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has TRNR stock performed recently?

Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, TRNR shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.82% in the past year of trading.

Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Interactive Strength Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

Insider trade positions for Interactive Strength Inc [TRNR]