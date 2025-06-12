Market cap of Insmed Inc [INSM] reaches 17.85B – now what?

Insmed Inc [NASDAQ: INSM] gained 7.75% on the last trading session, reaching $97.98 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, INSM reached a trading volume of 12715816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Insmed Inc [INSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INSM shares is $110.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Insmed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Insmed Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on INSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insmed Inc is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for INSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 179.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59.

Trading performance analysis for INSM stock

Insmed Inc [INSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.96. With this latest performance, INSM shares gained by 44.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.35% in the past year of trading.

Insmed Inc [INSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Insmed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.44 and a Current Ratio set at 5.86.

Insmed Inc [INSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Insmed Inc go to 47.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Insmed Inc [INSM]

The top three institutional holders of INSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.01 million shares, which is approximately 10.3509%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$955.72 million in INSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$814.95 million in INSM stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8625%.