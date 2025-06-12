Market cap of Graphjet Technology [GTI] reaches 9.43M – now what?

Graphjet Technology [NASDAQ: GTI] loss -26.01% or -0.03 points to close at $0.06 with a heavy trading volume of 75294118 shares.

The daily chart for GTI points out that the company has recorded -97.68% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.96M shares, GTI reached to a volume of 75294118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for GTI stock

Graphjet Technology [GTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.02. With this latest performance, GTI shares dropped by -40.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.85% in the past year of trading.

Graphjet Technology [GTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Graphjet Technology’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Graphjet Technology [GTI]

  • Tags: Graphjet Technology, GTI, GTI stock, NASDAQ:GTI

Most Popular

Related Posts

Copyright © 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

The DBT News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.