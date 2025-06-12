Market cap of Graphjet Technology [GTI] reaches 9.43M – now what?

Graphjet Technology [NASDAQ: GTI] loss -26.01% or -0.03 points to close at $0.06 with a heavy trading volume of 75294118 shares.

The daily chart for GTI points out that the company has recorded -97.68% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.96M shares, GTI reached to a volume of 75294118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for GTI stock

Graphjet Technology [GTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.02. With this latest performance, GTI shares dropped by -40.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.85% in the past year of trading.

Graphjet Technology [GTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Graphjet Technology’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Graphjet Technology [GTI]