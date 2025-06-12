Market cap of Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY] reaches 781.35M – now what?

Getty Images Holdings Inc [NYSE: GETY] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.89 at the close of the session, up 11.83%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 886.09K shares, GETY reached a trading volume of 6256360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETY shares is $4.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETY stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Getty Images Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on GETY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getty Images Holdings Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GETY in the course of the last twelve months was 46.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

How has GETY stock performed recently?

Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, GETY shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.50% in the past year of trading.

Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Getty Images Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings analysis for Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GETY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Getty Images Holdings Inc go to 2.96%.

Insider trade positions for Getty Images Holdings Inc [GETY]

The top three institutional holders of GETY stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 80.73 million shares, which is approximately 19.7398%. NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 78.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$255.18 million in GETY stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $$30.93 million in GETY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.32%.