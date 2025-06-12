Market cap of Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB] reaches 19.67M – now what?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: CLRB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.56%.

Over the last 12 months, CLRB stock dropped by -87.18%. The one-year Cellectar Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.67. The average equity rating for CLRB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.67 million, with 46.08 million shares outstanding and 45.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.64M shares, CLRB stock reached a trading volume of 14582716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLRB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellectar Biosciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CLRB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectar Biosciences Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

CLRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, CLRB shares gained by 61.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.18% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cellectar Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

CLRB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc go to 24.38%.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3.04 million shares, which is approximately 8.4764%. ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC., holding 2.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.76 million in CLRB stocks shares; and ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC., currently with $4.58 million in CLRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1182%.