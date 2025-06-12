Market cap of BP plc ADR [BP] reaches 80.10B – now what?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] closed the trading session at $30.81.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.23 percent and weekly performance of 6.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, BP reached to a volume of 8798094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $35.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2025, representing the official price target for BP plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

BP stock trade performance evaluation

BP plc ADR [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.62% in the past year of trading.

BP plc ADR [BP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BP plc ADR [BP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP plc ADR go to 3.44%.

BP plc ADR [BP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 21.81 million shares, which is approximately 0.8019%. ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 21.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$785.46 million in BP stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $$769.35 million in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7835%.