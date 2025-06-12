Market cap of AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] reaches 3.43M – now what?

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [AMEX: ATCH] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.22.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc stock has also gained 10.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATCH stock has declined by -81.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -98.30% and lost -97.71% year-on date.

The market cap for ATCH stock reached $3.43 million, with 15.60 million shares outstanding and 12.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, ATCH reached a trading volume of 7094731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCH shares is $900.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AtlasClear Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86.

ATCH stock trade performance evaluation

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, ATCH shares dropped by -27.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.64% in the past year of trading.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH]: Institutional Ownership