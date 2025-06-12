Market Analysts see Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.80.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7212347 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $2.02 billion, with 120.46 million shares outstanding and 119.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 7212347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $15.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Clarksons Platou have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.62% in the past year of trading.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Insider trade positions for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]

The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 4.85 million shares, which is approximately 4.0268%. GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, holding 4.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$95.56 million in ZIM stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $$74.06 million in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7758%.