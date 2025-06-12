Market Analysts see Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.25%.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock rose by 135.38%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.18. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.51 billion, with 95.07 million shares outstanding and 82.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 7749291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $59.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $12 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $79, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock. On February 12, 2025, analysts increased their price target for UPST shares from 49 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 45.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.25.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.25. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.38% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.25 and a Current Ratio set at 5.25.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7.3 million shares, which is approximately 8.2538%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 5.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$133.62 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$77.52 million in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7157%.