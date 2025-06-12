Market Analysts see Under Armour Inc [UAA] falling to $7. Time to buy?

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.21%.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock rose by 1.45%. The one-year Under Armour Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.89. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.90 billion, with 188.82 million shares outstanding and 188.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.38M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 7732995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock. On November 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Under Armour Inc Fundamentals:

Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 14.58%.

Under Armour Inc [UAA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.96 million shares, which is approximately 4.123%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$109.04 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$62.38 million in UAA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1464%.