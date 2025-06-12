Market Analysts see Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SMMT] loss -11.32% on the last trading session, reaching $19.58 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 5600049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMMT shares is $34.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $23 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, SMMT shares dropped by -22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.63% in the past year of trading.

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.63 and a Current Ratio set at 10.63.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Therapeutics Inc go to -23.77%.

The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 23.22 million shares, which is approximately 3.2804%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$68.78 million in SMMT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$61.61 million in SMMT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1158%.