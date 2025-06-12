Market Analysts see Reddit Inc [RDDT] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

Reddit Inc [NYSE: RDDT] price plunged by -1.76 percent to reach at -$2.06.

The one-year RDDT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.59. The average equity rating for RDDT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reddit Inc [RDDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDDT shares is $152.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Reddit Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Reddit Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on RDDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reddit Inc is set at 7.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDDT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.46.

RDDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Reddit Inc [RDDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, RDDT shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.36% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Reddit Inc Fundamentals:

Reddit Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.46 and a Current Ratio set at 12.46.

Reddit Inc [RDDT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RDDT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3.02 million shares, which is approximately 1.8362%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$156.21 million in RDDT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$133.49 million in RDDT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.2711%.