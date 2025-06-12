Market Analysts see Corteva Inc [CTVA] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

Corteva Inc [NYSE: CTVA] jumped around 0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $72.07 at the close of the session, up 0.73%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 8169259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $73.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Corteva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock. On October 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.24% in the past year of trading.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Corteva Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc [CTVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc [CTVA]

The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78.39 million shares, which is approximately 11.2651%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.89 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.81 billion in CTVA stock with ownership which is approximately 4.817%.