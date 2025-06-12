Market Analysts see Chevron Corp [CVX] gaining to $158. Time to buy?

Chevron Corp [NYSE: CVX] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $144.78.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9245301 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chevron Corp stands at 0.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.27%.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $252.84 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.70M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 9245301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corp [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $164.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Chevron Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Chevron Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $150, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corp is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corp [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.24% in the past year of trading.

Chevron Corp [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chevron Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corp [CVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corp [CVX]

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158.7 million shares, which is approximately 8.6918%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 158.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.75 billion in CVX stocks shares.