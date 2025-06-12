Market Analysts see Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $19.17.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.58 percent and weekly performance of 0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.00M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 7369709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.86% in the past year of trading.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 16.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68.09 million shares, which is approximately 12.8453%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$807.41 million in OWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$717.49 million in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6254%.