LeddarTech Holdings Inc [LDTC] is -84.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LeddarTech Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LDTC] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.23.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc stock has also loss -32.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LDTC stock has declined by -55.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.85% and lost -84.67% year-on date.

The market cap for LDTC stock reached $10.27 million, with 37.61 million shares outstanding and 15.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 194.10K shares, LDTC reached a trading volume of 5874105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LeddarTech Holdings Inc [LDTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDTC shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for LeddarTech Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024.

LDTC stock trade performance evaluation

LeddarTech Holdings Inc [LDTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.33. With this latest performance, LDTC shares dropped by -63.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.87% in the past year of trading.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc [LDTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

LeddarTech Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc [LDTC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LDTC stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 2.05 million shares, which is approximately 6.9664%. CLEAR STREET DERIVATIVES LLC, holding 0.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8000.0 in LDTC stocks shares; and CLEAR STREET DERIVATIVES LLC, currently with $$83031.0 in LDTC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3541%.