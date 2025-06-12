KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Papa John’s International, Inc [NASDAQ: PZZA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.98%.

Over the last 12 months, PZZA stock rose by 10.19%. The one-year Papa John’s International, Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.26. The average equity rating for PZZA stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.70 billion, with 32.73 million shares outstanding and 32.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, PZZA stock reached a trading volume of 6266787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $46.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $65 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on PZZA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International, Inc is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

PZZA Stock Performance Analysis:

Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.98. With this latest performance, PZZA shares gained by 26.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.19% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Papa John’s International, Inc Fundamentals:

Papa John’s International, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

PZZA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International, Inc go to 4.92%.

Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5.16 million shares, which is approximately 15.7695%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$180.71 million in PZZA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$141.84 million in PZZA stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2242%.