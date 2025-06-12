Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [KZIA] Stock trading around $9.54 per share: What’s Next?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [NASDAQ: KZIA] price surged by 81.53 percent to reach at $4.28.

The one-year KZIA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.4. The average equity rating for KZIA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [KZIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZIA shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZIA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on KZIA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KZIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21.

KZIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [KZIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.15. With this latest performance, KZIA shares gained by 167.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.53% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR Fundamentals:

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR [KZIA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KZIA stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC with ownership of 63568.0 shares, which is approximately 0.2651%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 41478.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9457.0 in KZIA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$9000.0 in KZIA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1638%.