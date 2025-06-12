Jupiter Neurosciences Inc [JUNS] is -81.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc [NASDAQ: JUNS] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 105.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.99.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8540856 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jupiter Neurosciences Inc stands at 34.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.65%.

The market cap for JUNS stock reached $65.87 million, with 33.10 million shares outstanding and 14.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.84K shares, JUNS reached a trading volume of 8540856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jupiter Neurosciences Inc [JUNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JUNS shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JUNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Neurosciences Inc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has JUNS stock performed recently?

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc [JUNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 144.17. With this latest performance, JUNS shares gained by 212.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.45% over the last 6 months.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc [JUNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Insider trade positions for Jupiter Neurosciences Inc [JUNS]