JP Morgan slashes price target on Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] – find out why.

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.27.

Luminar Technologies Inc stock has also loss -4.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LAZR stock has declined by -32.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.13% and lost -39.22% year-on date.

The market cap for LAZR stock reached $162.05 million, with 49.56 million shares outstanding and 43.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 9414475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $1.20, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LAZR stock. On January 17, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for LAZR shares from 11 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21.

LAZR stock trade performance evaluation

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -28.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Luminar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Luminar Technologies Inc go to 45.70%.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32.67 million shares, which is approximately 0.4797%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.53 million in LAZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$12.37 million in LAZR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1219%.