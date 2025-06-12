Jefferies slashes price target on J.M. Smucker Co [SJM] – find out why.

J.M. Smucker Co [NYSE: SJM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.87.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6799563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of J.M. Smucker Co stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for SJM stock reached $10.20 billion, with 106.42 million shares outstanding and 103.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, SJM reached a trading volume of 6799563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about J.M. Smucker Co [SJM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJM shares is $110.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for J.M. Smucker Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for J.M. Smucker Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SJM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.M. Smucker Co is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

How has SJM stock performed recently?

J.M. Smucker Co [SJM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.42. With this latest performance, SJM shares dropped by -14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.62% in the past year of trading.

J.M. Smucker Co [SJM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

J.M. Smucker Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for J.M. Smucker Co [SJM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J.M. Smucker Co go to 1.34%.

Insider trade positions for J.M. Smucker Co [SJM]

The top three institutional holders of SJM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.01 million shares, which is approximately 12.2407%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 8.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$890.59 million in SJM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$692.22 million in SJM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.972%.