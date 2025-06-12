Janney lifts Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] price surged by 0.72 percent to reach at $0.03.

The one-year MVST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.5. The average equity rating for MVST stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on MVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MVST in the course of the last twelve months was 425.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

MVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.48. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 76.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1049.55% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Microvast Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9.69 million shares, which is approximately 3.0715%. OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.11 million in MVST stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$2.33 million in MVST stock with ownership which is approximately 1.618%.