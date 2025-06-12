Itau BBA lifts Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [NASDAQ: GGAL] plunged by -$1.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $56.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stock has also gained 4.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GGAL stock has declined by -2.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.62% and lost -9.82% year-on date.

The market cap for GGAL stock reached $7.45 billion, with 132.50 million shares outstanding and 132.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, GGAL reached a trading volume of 7650988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGAL shares is $88.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GGAL stock. On August 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GGAL shares from 28 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGAL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49.

GGAL stock trade performance evaluation

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, GGAL shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.26% in the past year of trading.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR go to 5.76%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR [GGAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GGAL stocks are: DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT with ownership of 1.57 million shares, which is approximately 0.1062%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 1.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$45.49 million in GGAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$41.23 million in GGAL stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0915%.