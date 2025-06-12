Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG] Revenue clocked in at $10.52 billion, down -15.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [NYSE: IPG] loss -0.04% or -0.01 points to close at $23.76 with a heavy trading volume of 7406694 shares.

The daily chart for IPG points out that the company has recorded -18.80% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, IPG reached to a volume of 7406694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $32.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on IPG stock. On January 24, 2025, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 32 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc go to 2.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG]

The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46.06 million shares, which is approximately 12.2391%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 43.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in IPG stocks shares.