Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS] fell -67.10% so far this year. What now?

Intensity Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: INTS] gained 15.11% or 0.08 points to close at $0.58 with a heavy trading volume of 5452029 shares.

The daily chart for INTS points out that the company has recorded -78.95% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 528.82K shares, INTS reached to a volume of 5452029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTS shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intensity Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for INTS stock

Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.67. With this latest performance, INTS shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.89% in the past year of trading.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intensity Therapeutics Inc go to 17.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS]

The top three institutional holders of INTS stocks are: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1.01 million shares, which is approximately 7.3712%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.0 million in INTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.77 million in INTS stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1488%.