INNEOVA Holdings Ltd [INEO] is -36.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: INEO] jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.78 at the close of the session, up 53.45%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, INEO reached a trading volume of 46581495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has INEO stock performed recently?

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd [INEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.82. With this latest performance, INEO shares gained by 45.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.95% over the last 6 months.

Insider trade positions for INNEOVA Holdings Ltd [INEO]