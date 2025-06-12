Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] fell -15.10% so far this year. What now?

Infosys Ltd ADR [NYSE: INFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.26%.

Over the last 12 months, INFY stock rose by 3.33%. The one-year Infosys Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.95. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.31 billion, with 4.15 billion shares outstanding and 4.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, INFY stock reached a trading volume of 15531102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $18.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Infosys Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Ltd ADR is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.33% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Infosys Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Infosys Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

INFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Ltd ADR go to 7.21%.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 66.65 million shares, which is approximately 1.6098%. FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 35.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$659.11 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $$493.73 million in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6404%.