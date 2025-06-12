HSBC Securities slashes price target on Morgan Stanley [MS] – find out why.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $131.81 at the close of the session, down -0.01%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5809086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $125.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.69% in the past year of trading.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.31%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377.09 million shares, which is approximately 23.6565%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 110.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.72 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$10.56 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8162%.