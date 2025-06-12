GSR III Acquisition Corp [GSRT] Stock trading around $10.99 per share: What’s Next?

GSR III Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: GSRT] jumped around 0.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.99 at the close of the session, up 3.58%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 471.70K shares, GSRT reached a trading volume of 4905229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GSR III Acquisition Corp [GSRT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSR III Acquisition Corp is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has GSRT stock performed recently?

GSR III Acquisition Corp [GSRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88.

GSR III Acquisition Corp [GSRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GSR III Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Insider trade positions for GSR III Acquisition Corp [GSRT]