Goldman slashes price target on Gitlab Inc [GTLB] – find out why.

Gitlab Inc [NASDAQ: GTLB] loss -10.60% on the last trading session, reaching $43.37 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, GTLB reached a trading volume of 26502511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gitlab Inc [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $63.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gitlab Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Gitlab Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GTLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gitlab Inc is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTLB in the course of the last twelve months was 32573.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.42.

Trading performance analysis for GTLB stock

Gitlab Inc [GTLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.48. With this latest performance, GTLB shares dropped by -16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.50% in the past year of trading.

Gitlab Inc [GTLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gitlab Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Gitlab Inc [GTLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gitlab Inc go to 19.19%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gitlab Inc [GTLB]

The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.47 million shares, which is approximately 7.1848%. ALPHABET INC., holding 9.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$485.18 million in GTLB stocks shares; and ALPHABET INC., currently with $$369.86 million in GTLB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6587%.