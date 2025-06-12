GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK] moved up 1.91: Why It’s Important

GlucoTrack Inc [NASDAQ: GCTK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.19%.

Over the last 12 months, GCTK stock dropped by -99.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.59 million, with 28.64 million shares outstanding and 27.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, GCTK stock reached a trading volume of 8499060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlucoTrack Inc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

GCTK Stock Performance Analysis:

GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.19. With this latest performance, GCTK shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.72% in the past year of trading.

Insight into GlucoTrack Inc Fundamentals:

GlucoTrack Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.85.

GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK] Institutonal Ownership Details